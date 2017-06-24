India beat Pakistan in world hockey league classification match

LAHORE, June 24 (APP): India routed Pakistan 6-1 in a classification

match to finish sixth in the world hockey league at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday.

It was India’s second big win over Pakistan in six days, they had earlier

beaten the green shirts 7-1 in their league match, said the information made available to APP here.

Pakistan continued to display dismal performance in the play offs and

seemed under pressure throughout the match.

Indians settled down early.

After wasting a penalty corner in the 6th minute, they opened the account after two minutes. Pakistan should have cleared the ball entering their circle from the left side but the faulty clearance gave Ramandeep the chance to slot the loose ball in from a close range.

Pakistan made two well combined moves in the early minutes of the second quarter but did not threaten the opposition’s goal. In the 25th minute, India doubled the score with an opportunistic strike by Talwinder. A Pradeep Mor hit from some distance found Talwnder unmarked who found the target with a first time hit.

Indian forays came in a cascade and two more goals were scored in the

next three minutes. Akashdeep, after an excellent run parallel to the left goal line, released the ball to Mandeep standing close to the goal who easily put it past the goal keeper. Soon, a clinical left side move was guided into the goal by a lunging Ramandeep.

India were leading four goals to the good at the half time.

They continued to press after the break. In the 36th minute, off the second PC, Harmanpreet’s grounder went between the net minder and the left pole defender.

Five minutes later, Pakistan finally had one on the score sheet. Ejaz Ahmed capped a fluent move involving three players.

In the fourth quarter both sides had chances. In the 59th minute, Mandeep scored his second, availing a rebound to make it 6-1.

In the last minute, India got an excellent chance in the form of a PC to equal their record 7-1 win over Pakistan, achieved a few days back. But Pakistani goal keeper dived full length to his right and deflected the ball away with an extended stick.

Now, Pakistan would play China in the 7th/8th position match.

SCORERS:

India: Ramandeep Singh 2, Mandeep Singh 2, Talwinder Singh & Harmanpreet Singh one goal each.

Pakistan: Ejaz Ahmed.