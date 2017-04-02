Imran’s politics ultimate threat to Pakistan’s prosperity, progress: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, April 2 (APP): Responding to Imran Khan’s address at
a public rally in Talagang, Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a statement
issued here Sunday, said that Imran’s tantrums and diatribes were
a red herring for his political failure.
She said that Imran Khan should apologize to the nation and
Almighty Allah for lying persistently, attempting to create chaos in
the country and deceiving the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The minister said that the biggest problem of Pakistan was
Imran himself and his biggest problem was development, which he had
been trying to obstruct. He was better advised to prepare for the
2018 elections, she added.
Marriyum said that Imran had taken upon himself the
responsibility to hurl unsubstantiated allegations at the state
institutions and to ridicule them.
She said, ” The three times elected Prime Minister is answering
questions about his three generations and when Imran is asked to
answer issues related to him he impulsively resorts to hurling
invectives at the state institutions.
However, no amount of clamouring and crying can help his cause
as he will have to be answerable to the people in the 2018
elections.”
She said that Imran talked unabashedly about accountability
notwithstanding the fact that the KP Ehtsab Commission had been
dysfunctional for the last one and a half years.
The minister pointed out that Imran was crying hoarse to
cover up his corruption and incompetence, and was working on an
agenda to create chaos and discord in the country.
She said that people were asking what he had done in KP
during the last three and a half years except planting two trees.
They were urging him to show his performance instead of raising
accusing fingers against others.
The minister said that there was still a chance for Imran Khan
to abandon his negative politics and join hands with Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
She expressed the view that if he continued with his crass
politics, the day was not far off when he would also have to leave
the country like his children.