Imran uttering same narrative propagated by traitor Musharraf: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has severely castigated Imran Khan for his convulsions saying that he was uttering the same narrative within the country which was being propagated by Pervez Mushrraf, a traitor and an enemy of the country and the constitution, while sitting abroad.

In a statement issued here Thursday she demanded that Imran should resign as he was an accused and a proclaimed offender from the Supreme Court, Election Commission of Pakistan and anti-terrorist court.

The minister asked Imran Khan to tell the whole nation whom he was meeting in the darkness of the night through the backdoor; who gambled with Zakat money; what were the sources of foreign funding for PTI and who were Inder Suraj and Barry Shinp; why the Ehtsab Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was locked; from which money laundering transaction he built his Bani Gala residence as revealed in the confessional statement before the Supreme Court; which umpire’s finger he was waiting to be raised in 2014; what had he done for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last four years and why he had attacked parliament, PTV and law enforcing agencies.