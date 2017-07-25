Imran Khan working on an anti-people agenda: Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League(N) leader

Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Tuesday said that Imran Khan was acting as an agent for countries which were evidently working against stability of

Pakistan.

Speaking to media outside the Supreme Court, he said that

Imran Khan was working against the welfare of the people and failed

to notice the fact that terrorism had decreased in the country due

to efforts of the government.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not misdeclare his

assets while Mansoor Anwar, Imran Khan’s lawyer admitted that they

did not have money trail of the property of Banigala and London

flats.

He said, Imran Khan took another U-turn on the Banigala

land and his associate Arshad Khan told the court that he provided

money to the PTI chief for purchase of the land.

He said that Imran Khan could not reconcile an amount of

126,000 pounds missing from his accounts.

He said the bank statements provided by Imran Khan

were not attested by the banks.

Hanif Abbasi said lawyer of Imran Khan told that all the four

banks where he had bank accounts were closed so they could not

attest or verify his bank statements.

He told that Imran Khan was now facing disqualification

because of the irregularities that came before the court while Nawaz

Sharif would be acquitted by the court.