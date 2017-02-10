Imran a burden on democracy, politics is job of serious people: Saad Rafique

SWABI, Feb 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Saad Rafique on Friday said that PTI leader Imran Niazi is a burden on democracy for what the people had offered sacrifices and struggled for its strengthening and revival.

He was addressing well attended PML N workers’ convention here, which was addressed among others by federal minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Advisor to Prime Minister Ameer Muqam and office bearers of PML N district Swabi.

On the occasion, hundreds of families of well noted local figures of Swabi announced joining of PML N by quieting their previous affiliation.

Saad Rafique said that PTI chief Imran Khan is hell bent upon destroying the democratic set up through his childish politics, adding the days are gone when politics of agitation and confrontation was rampant in the country as the now those people would progress who have solid agenda of services to masses.

He said people would not become or support any move that could lead to derailment of democracy in the country as all political entities are on united for strengthening of democracy.

He advised Imran Khan to save his politics from being ruined by himself through his negative politicking by demonstration maturity in democracy.

The federal minister in his hard hitting speech questioned the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa whether the dance and musical shows during the rallies was the culture of traditionally riched province.

He also asked KP people to ascertain from Imran Khan that how many projects were initiated by his provincial government.

He said that when PML N came to power, the country was in massive grip of terrorism and unrest as ten blasts each day was the routine matter.

There was total chaos in the country in 2013, but the PML N after coming to power bring a noticeable change and ensure peace, harmony and economic stability.

He said, “certain people have obtained permits of telling lies daily on TV talk shows during night,” adding that the people have matured now and they could not be misled anymore by such fabricated talks and would vote for the party that would deliver.

Saad Rafique assured the people of district that PML N and its leadership are with them and would resolve their problems. He welcomed those who announced joining of PML N. “If PML N gets another chance it would change the destiny of nation,” he remarked.