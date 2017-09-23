Impressive display of fire power by PN in North Arabian Sea

KARACHI, Sept 23 (APP): In an impressive display of fire power,

Pakistan Navy undertook Live Weapon Firing in the North Arabian Sea, says a PN statement issued here on Saturday.

The Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah witnessed the

event and praised the combat readiness of the fleet.

In this striking demonstration of fire power, Pakistan Navy Helicopter

Seaking launched Air to Surface Anti-ship Missile which successfully hit the intended target with pinpoint accuracy, reaffirming weapon’s lethality and offensive punch of the PN Fleet.

The successful firing by PN Helicopter Seaking is reflective of high

state of readiness and professionalism of PN Fleet.

The Chief of the Naval Staff visited various fleet units at sea and

witnessed ongoing exercises.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah expressed his

complete satisfaction on the combat readiness of PN Fleet and commended the efforts put in by all involved.

The Naval Chief specially appreciated professionalism and high morale of

the personnel.

He reaffirmed the resolve of Pakistan Navy to ensure country’s seaward

defence and safeguard maritime interests at all cost.