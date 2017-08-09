Immigration deportation drops under Trump, but could pick up pace in coming months

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (APP): While the Trump administration is seen coming

hard on issues of immigration, deportation of illegal aliens has actually dropped when

compared with those during the Obama administration, latest data from US Immigration

and Custom Enforcement showed.

According to the latest figures 84,473 people were removed between

February 1, to June 30, a rate of roughly 16,900 people per month.

In the fiscal 2016, the US immigration officials deported 240,255

people, more than 20,000 people per month.

The deportation touched its peak in 2012, when the Obama administration

had deported 34,000 people per month for being illegal residents.

Among other reasons of slow removal rate is the fact that immigration

courts are overwhelmed with cases and currently there is a backlog of more than

610,000 cases, a report by Politico online magazine said quoting the data from the

Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University.

But, immigration-related removal could gain pace in coming months as the

Department of Justice has announced it had hired dozens of immigration judges.

In the fiscal year 2018, the Justice Department has sought appointment

of 75 additional judges to help clear the backlog.

While the deportations have dropped, the arrest of illegal immigrants

and the number of removal orders have soared since President Trump took over on

January 20. Issues relating to immigration were high on President Trump’s electoral

campaign.

Soon after taking over, he tried to impose a ban on citizens from seven

Muslim countries from entering the United States.

After months of legal battle against the move, the Supreme Court in June

allowed the implementation of the President Trump’s executive order but with provisions

that made it less effective.

President Trump also broadened the scope of people who could be

deported, including even those with traffic violation.

During the Obama administration, mostly those charged with serious

felonies were deported. As a result of broadening the scope, immigration arrests rose by

38 percent during the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Soon after being sworn in, Trump signed an order greatly broadening the

universe of people who could be targeted for deportation.

In the next 100 days, immigration arrests rose by nearly 38 percent

compared with the same period a year earlier. But, an arrest does not necessarily mean

removal as there are other factors which have slowed the removal rate.

But, President Trump’s hardline immigration policies have definitely

worked when it comes to illegal crossing on the US-Mexico border, which has dropped

significantly.