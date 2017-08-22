ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Imam-e Kaaba Shaikh Faisal Al
Ghazzawi paid a visit to a building inhabited by Pakistani
pilgrims at Batha Quresh in Makkah Mukarramah during which he
elaborated Hajj rituals and their significance.
In his oration on the occasion, he said we should perform
Hajj rituals keeping in view the teachings of Holy Prophet
Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Radio Pakistan reported.
The Imam-e-Kaaba said the journey of Hajj also reminds us of
our journey towards the Hereafter.
On this occasion, the Imam-e-Kaaba also prayed for the
wellbeing of Muslims.
Imam-e Kaaba visits Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah
ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Imam-e Kaaba Shaikh Faisal Al