ICT educational institutions to be made a role model for country: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that educational institutions of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would be made a role model for the country.

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony of Islamabad Model College for Boys at G-15 sector of Islamabad, he said the education ministry was making all out efforts to resolve the challenges being faced by the education sector.

Education, he said, was the top priority of incumbent government and efforts were underway to improve the performance of sector.

The country has achieved only 60 percent literacy rate in last 70 years, he said, adding that around 40 percent people could not write and read. We can guess that how the education was a major challenge for the government, he added.

He hinted out that besides establishing new schools in ICT, the existing institutions would also be upgraded.

He said that education ministry was planning to improve the educational and physical conditions of 423 schools and colleges of ICT by next year.

The education system of ICT schools would also be a exemplary for the entire country.

Shafqat said that Pakistan was lucky to have honest leadership, adding the current issues would be resolved.

The government was concerned about the inflation and concrete steps were being taken to overcome the issue, he assured.

He hoped that difficult time will pass soon and the nation will see a prosperous Pakistan.