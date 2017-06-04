ICC Champions Trophy: Rain stops Pak-India match

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP): Rain forced Pakistan and Indian players to leave the ground. The umbrellas went up in the stands, while the hover-cover were spread to protect the pitch. India were 46 in 9.5 overs.
Squads:
Pakistan: 1 Azhar Ali, 2 Ahmed Shehzad, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad
Hafeez, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt. & wk), 7 Imad Wasim,
8 Shadab Khan, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Wahab Riaz, 11 Hasan Ali.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4
Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8
Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Bhunveshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Umesh
Yadav.
