Hyderabad marks Sindhi Culture Day with enthusiasm

HYDERABAD, Dec 03 (APP):Thousands of people including men, women and children clad in the cultural attire poured on the streets in dozens of rallies here Sunday to mark the annual Sindhi culture day.

The people wearing Sindhi Ajarak, which is a block printed shawl, and Sindhi caps danced to the tunes of Sindhi songs as they moved in rallies in City, Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas.Several political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party, Qaumi Awami Tehreek, Sindh Taraqi Pasand and other parties also organized their separate rallies.The rallies began in the morning and continued throughout the day with almost every other square and intersection in the city brimming with young people dancing to the tunes of cultural songs.In the evening the events for intellectual discourse were also organized by different groups and non governmental organizations.