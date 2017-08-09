Huge rally reflects peoples love for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif:Asif Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Senator Asif Saeed Kirmani Wednesday said huge

Lahore from Islamabad, Asif Kirmani said huge gathering in the rally reflects love of masses for the former Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said “People are eagerly waiting to have a glimpse of their leader

Nawaz Sharif. They know that their leader Nawaz Sharif was not involved in

corruption and faced victimization”, he said.

Asif Kirmani on the occassion urged the relevent authorities for

restoration of what he called the suspended television channels transmission in order to ensure uninterrupted dissemination of rally coverage for the masses.

He said the caravan will move forward through Grand Trunk

road.