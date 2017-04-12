Huge number of arms, ammo, Indian made drums recovered

RAWALPINDI, April 12 (APP): Following an intelligence based operation (IBO), the security forces on Wednesday recovered huge quantities of arms and ammunition, besides explosives and Indian made plastic drums from South Waziristan and Upper Dir areas.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, based on intelligence reports, security forces carried out cordon and search operations in various areas of SWA and Upper Dir under the ongoing operation Raddul Fassad.

During the operation, the security forces recovered huge cache of arms, ammo and mines, including hand grenades, cell phones, and improvised explosive devices along with explosive material and Indian made plastic drums.

The arms, ammo and explosive were dumped under ground in the abandoned hideouts of terrorists.