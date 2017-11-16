Historic public gathering to be observed on Nov 19 for Nawaz Sharif: Murtaza Abbassi

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 16(APP): Deputy Speaker National Assembly and General Secretary PML-N Khyber Phakhtunkha chapter Murtaza Javed Abbassi on Thursday said that public gathering of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would be historical in Hazara region on November 19.

Addressing PML-N workers in Lora area, he said people of Hazara would participate in the public gathering to prove their love with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and PML-N.

Murtaza Abbassi maintained that people of Hazara division had special affection for Nawaz Sharif and no propaganda of opposition parties could separate him from people of Hazara.

Deputy Speaker said that Hazara is the hub of PML-N and it would favor our party in the forthcoming general elections of 2018 adding the party would get overwhelming votes in the general elections.

Murtaza Abbassi said that those with false claims of change would be rejected by people in the general elections and PML-N would win on the basis its performance.

He said that whenever PML-N came to power it worked for prosperity and development of the country, but deplored that the hostile political forces always tried created hurdles in the way of development through unfair means.

Referring to motorway and other mega projects in Hazara division Murtaza Abbassi said these were gifts by Nawaz Sharif for the people of Hazara, adding it would soon be completed and people of the region would be benefited.

APP/hmd-adi