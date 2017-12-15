Heritage Shop to be inagurated at Lok Virsa on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):A ‘Heritage Shop’ would be inaugurated here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Monday.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP that the newly constructed shop would be center of all traditional musical instruments, folk music CDs and videos.

She said that Lok Virsa has completed work on the renovation of Heritage Shop and Lok Khaba, a traditional food restaurant.

She said that renewed heritage shop would provide an opportunity to the visitors to buy videos and CDs of folk music, documentaries of their choice.

She said that newly constructed ‘Sharbat Shop’, was already inaugurated, adding that the shop was serving as a place to enjoy a variety of traditional Sharbat as well as a tourist attraction for visitors at Lok Virsa.

Dr Fouzia said that on daily basis thousands of people were visiting Lok Virsa, adding that especially on Saturday and Sunday most visitors came from across the country to enjoy a tour of the Heritage Museum.