Hepatitis Filter Clinics to be set up in every district of province: CM

LAHORE, April 2 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Sunday said Hepatitis Filter Clinics would be

established in every district of the province.

The CM expressed these remarks during a meeting which

reviewed progress on the Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant

Institute project,human resource affairs and establishment

of Hepatitis Filter Clinics.

During the meeting, the decision was also taken to

establish endowment fund for the Pakistan Kidney & Liver

Transplant Institute.

Presiding over the meeting, the chief minister said

work was in progress on the project of kidney and liver

medical treatment facility in the provincial capital.

The chief minister added that poor and dismal patients

would get fee medical treatment in the institute and the

470-bed institute would prove to be a milestone for treatment

of kidney and liver patients. Besides provision of medical

facilities, the research work will also be done to prevent

spread of these diseases.

He said the first phase of the hospital would be completed

by the end of this year which will start providing modern

medical facilities to patients. The chief minister added

there would be high quality human resource and state-of-the-art

machinery would also be availabled in the institute.

Third party audit of the human resource appointed for

the institute was also essential and there should be some set-up

for modern training of the human resource as well, he added.

The chief minister instructed not only to prepare a model

and plan for training and refresher courses of human resource

but also for a horticulture plan for beauty of the institute.

“The Punjab government was endeavoring hard on hepatitis

control programme and that is why first Hepatitis Filter Clinic

has been established at the site of Pakistan Kidney & Liver

Transplant Institute and this clinic is busy in providing medical

facilities to liver patients,” he said.

The chief minister said these Hepatitis Filter Clinics would

have nothing to do with the health department but instead PKLI

will be responsible to run these clinics. Program for the

establishment of PKLI and Hepatitis Filter Clinics was a great

project for people’s welfare.

President Board of Governors Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant

Institute Dr Saeed Akhtar gave the briefing on the progress of these projects.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, the chief

secretary, chairman P&D, Health and Finance secretaries, CEO Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority, DG Forensic Science Agency

and others also took part in the meeting.