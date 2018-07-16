ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdullah Hussain Haroon has donated the entire salary of his tenure in the Fund-2018 meant for the construction of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam.
“This humble contribution is an effort to contribute towards the national cause,” a press release Monday said.
Haroon donates salary in Diamer Bhasha, Mohmmand dams fund
