Happy to be in Pakistan for a good cause, SA spinner Imran Thair

LAHORE, Sept 11 (APP): South African leg spinner of Pakistani origin,

Imran Tahir expressed his delight to be a part of the World XI to visit Pakistan for a good cause of resumption of international cricket in the country.

“I am very happy to visit Pakistan with World XI for playing

Independence Cup three match T20 series which will be very interesting and competitive,” he told media at a news conference on Monday evening at the Gadaffi stadium.

The South African team’s leg spinner said the tour of the World XI to

Pakistan aims at bringing back international cricket and noted players from different cricket playing countries have joined hands for this good cause and he feels happy to be part of them.

“By playing in Lahore I will be fulfilling my long awaited wish to play

in my own home ground in front of my family and It will be a honour for me to play in Lahore,” said Imran who is accompanied by his family in the tour of World XI.

Throwing light on the composition of World XI, he said the touring side

is a combination of world’s best talented players and this series is of greater importance for them to see the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

“By playing in Pakistan we will prove that we are here for bringing back

international cricket,” he added.

Imran Tahir recalled his past while playing first class cricket in

Lahore and said he has also played first class cricket in different parts of the world.

“During my days the competition was very tough not only in first class

cricket but also for selection in the Pakistan team,” said the spinner who opted to migrate to South Africa after not being considered for the Pakistan team.

To a question he rated Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmad, veteran all

rounder, Shoaib Malik and youthful Fakhar Zaman as the best players of the Pakistan team.

“We look forward to exciting cricket during the three T20 games and

world XI which comprises finest cricketers will produce good performance to attain productive results during the series,” he added.

He said there is no security issue in Pakistan and with the tour of

World XI a positive message will go to the world that Pakistan is a safe country for cricket and expressed the hope that other foreign teams will also be visiting Pakistan in due course of time.

“After winning the champions trophy Pakistan team has become a dangerous

side due to its superb performance,” he said adding “The team which performs better will get success in the three match series,” said Imran Tahir.

To a question he said he does not have a magic ball with him but he will

be doing his best to bowl with his best of ability to inspire the team to success.

“I have no comparison with the Pakistan team bowler, spinner Shadab

Khan, I have my own bowling skills and so does he,” he added.

“I know the playing conditions in Lahore, the Gadaffi stadium wicket is

flat and I am not expecting to extract much help from it but I will do my best on it to claim wickets,” he added.