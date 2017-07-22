Hajj flight operation to begin from Monday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP): Flight operation for pilgrims under
government Hajj scheme will begin from Monday and continue till
26th of the next month.
According to Ministry of Religious Affairs, the intending
pilgrims were being intimated about their flights through letters
and SMS, Radio Pakistan reported.
The flight schedule is also available on the website of
Ministry of Religious Affairs.
This year one hundred, seven thousand five hundred and
twenty-six pilgrims will be air lifted to Saudi Arabia through 426
flights.
