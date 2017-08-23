H-9 Sasta Bazaar fire doused

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): The horrific fire that erupted
Wednesday morning here in Sasta Bazaar in H 9 sector reducing
hundreds of stalls to ashes, has been doused by fire tenders.
Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM) Directorate of
Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) responded promptly at the
fire incident and averted huge loss.
In order to curtail and extinguish the fire around 3000
stalls, fire tenders and other vehicles reached at the site within
minutes. The operation was participated by more than 150
firefighters and other staff of E&DM Directorate.
As many as 30 vehicles of Emergency and Disaster Management
(E&DM) were engaged in this process, which resulted in early control
on fire.
A total of 15 water tankers of different formations were also
deputed to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the fire tenders
while ambulances and one rescue vehicle and 15 rescue staffers of
E&DM Directorate also took part in the operation.
Mayor and Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chairman Sheikh
Anser Aziz, who also came to monitor the operation issued directions
to the officers due to which operation concluded at fast pace.
He also directed the Director Security to dig out causes of
fire eruption and submit report to him at the earliest. Estimate of
the loss is being prepared.
Deputy Mayors, Syed Zeeshan Naqvi and Azam Khan, Chief Officer
MCI Asad Mehboob Kiyani were also present at the site of the
incident.
Meanwhile talking to APP, a handicraft stall owner Tariq
Mehmood said he had 20 to 22 stalls in the Sasta Bazaar and he
suffered a loss of Rs 8 to 9 million.
Shoe stalls owners, Malik Bismillah and Musa Khan said they
had four shoe stalls in the Sasta Bazaar which had been burnt.
The stall owners demanded of the higher authorities to hold an
inquiry into the unfortunate incident.
