Gwadar to become hub of economic activities for whole region: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said Gwadar was the future of Pakistan and would become a hub of economic activities for the whole region.

He said Gwadar and Dalian had huge potential for future cooperation and we were eager to learn from experience of Dalian in the areas of development, trade and shipment.

In a meeting with Chairman of Liaoning Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Mr. Xia Deren, he said Dalian had immense experience in Industrialization and development of Special Economic Zones and Pakistan could benefit from this experience while developing SEZs and developing hi-tech industry to take CPEC to the next level, said a statement issued by Senate secretariat here on Sunday.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said Gwadar was the gateway of CPEC, which was why it was witnessing the most rapid development, positively transforming the lives of people of Baluchistan and on the way of becoming hub of regional transshipment.

Sanjrani visited Poverty-alleviation project in Chinese city, Dalian new port in the afternoon and later attended a dinner hosted by the leaders of Dalian city.

The chairman Senate said it was his first visit and he had witnessed remarkable development and economic progress in domain of public and national life in China.

He said in Beijing he had had very candid and fruitful discussion with Chairman National People’s Congress (NPC), Chairman CPPC as well as Foreign Minister of China.

He said China and Pakistan were actively engaging at level of central governments but he believed that there was still a huge potential for cooperation among provinces, cities and regions of both the countries.

He said Dalian had a significant history of being financial, shipping and logistics center for Northern Asia.

The chairman Senate said both the sides could also cooperate in education sector through scholarships exchanges and research in different specialties like Maritime studies, Medicine, Finance, Economics and Science and Technology.

He said the emerging regional scenario calls for indigenous solutions to the issues being faced by the Asia and China could play a major role in overcoming the challenges hampering regional development.

The chairman Senate underscored the need for more close cooperation in fields of education, science and technology and said people to people contacts and cultural cooperation will help cement ties.

He said enhanced interaction between different institutions, academia and think tanks will further enhance our mutual trust and understanding.

Regarding economic and trade relations, the chairman Senate said there was a need to explore new vistas of cooperation and both the countries should engage in constructive discussions to reduce trade imbalance.