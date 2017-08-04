KARACHI, Aug 4 (APP): Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air
Staff, Pakistan Air Force performed earth breaking ceremony of Fazaia
Medical College at PAF Base, Faisal here Friday.
According to a press release, the Air Chief unveiled the plaque of
Fazaia Medical College.
The Air Chief in his address said the development of education sector
in Pakistan is the need of the hour and Pakistan Air Force has always given prime focus to education and community services.
Institution, he said will be equipped with state
of the art facilities and experienced faculty to provide quality
education in the field of medical sciences.
He lauded the efforts of all concerned for making this dream
reality within a short span.
He reiterated that the PAF would continue playing an effective
role in the nation building and such projects would be established in
other cities of the country.
Earlier, Air Commodore Abdul Jabbar Khan, Base Commander PAF Base
Faisal, briefed the audience about salient features of the project.
Fazaia Medical College would have a covered area of approximately
180,000 square feet and would be equipped with state of the art
teaching facilities including auditorium, classrooms, laboratories and
associated educational infrastructure.
It will have the capacity to accommodate 150 students with
provision of modern boarding and lodging facility for non-resident
students coming from distant locations.
The College is likely to commence MBBS classes by end of 2018.
The ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries and
high ranking officers from the Armed Forces.
Ground-breaking ceremony of Fazaia Medical College
KARACHI, Aug 4 (APP): Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air