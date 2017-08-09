Great national spirit witnessed from PML-N rally: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on

Wednesday said that great national spirit was witnessed on the occasion

of Pakistan Muslim League’s (PML-N) rally from Islamabad to Lahore.

Talking to PTV news, the minister said that this spirit gives a

message for a great future ahead for country’s progress and development

under the leadership of PML-N.

He said that the future of democracy with the start of this political

activity by the former PM Nawaz Sharif would further strengthen in the country.

He said that the PML-N rally under the leadership of former PM would

be a great change as such rallies in past by other political parties were

arranged just for political gains and nothing.

He said that political stability was a must for continuation of economic and other policies by any government in country like Pakistan where there were also several other challenges being faced by it.

“We have observed mixed feelings of anger and love by the people

of the rally on disturbing the democratic system and disqualifying

former PM Nawaz Sharif’s government at time when the agenda of country’s

development was in full swing”, he remarked.

He said that fool proof security arrangements have been made to ensure

safety of rally participants.

Replying to a question, the minister said that former PM Nawaz Sharif

deserves such protocol being given to him, adding, this protocol was not equal to the protocol of sitting prime minister.

He said today is the big day for the former Prime Minister as he would receive the people’s warm welcome and their devotion and dedication for him as he opted the holding of rally on their demand.