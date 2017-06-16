Govt working day, night for development of country : Saud Majeed

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

Leader Senator Saud Majeed has said that incumbent government is

working day and night for the development of the

country.

Talking to APP, he said the economy of the country is getting

strength and under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif country moving forward towards progress and prosperity.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Threek Insaf has

always played a negative role in the development process of the

country.

Replying to another question, he said PML-N government always

welcomes positive criticism from the opposition parties.