Govt wants peaceful solution for ending sit-in

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik Sunday said the government wanted a peaceful solution to end the sit-in at Faizabad and dialogue process in this regard was continued with the leadership of the sit-in.

A meeting would also be held on Monday here with different religious scholars for this purpose, he stated talking to a private news channel.

He said in the past the government had beard a long sit-in of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf at D-Chowk, adding the government was well aware about difficulties of masses due to the sit-in.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and its leadership had always worked for the supremacy of law and constitution in the country.

Dr Musadik said all political parties should work for strengthening of democracy in the country and democratic system was the only solution to all problems.

Replying to a question, he said raising objections on the verdict of the court regarding disqualification of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the constitutional right, adding in the past courts had given disputed decisions in some cases and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s case was the one of them.

He said Imran Khan was not a serious person and he was habitual for taking u-turns and leveling baseless allegations on others.

To another query, he said finance minister Ishaq Dar was ill in these days but during his absence the financial matters were not disturbed.

He said the prime minister and his advisers on economic affairs were also looking-after the financial matters.

Musadik Malik expressed hope that Ishaq Dar would come back with good health after some weeks and take the charge of responsibilities again.