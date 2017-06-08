Govt wants Panama Papers probe to close matter forever: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr.
Musadik Malik Thursday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
had presented himself and his family for investigation into the
Panama Papers.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the government
was committed to investigations into the Panama Papers from any
forum so that the matter be closed once for all.
The Supreme Court had formed the joint investigation team
(JIT) on the Panama Papers, which was welcomed by the government,
he said.
He said the government was expecting fair and unbiased
investigations from the JIT. “We have expressed reservations on
regarding JIT members due to their past affiliations,” he added.
