Govt vows timely payments through PM trade enhancement package

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): The Ministry of Commerce and Textile
has assured the timely payments through Prime Minister “Trade Enhancement
Package” of Rs 162 billion to the Textile sector by June 2018 to
enhance the country’s exports.
“We had paid Rs. 9 billion out of total of Rs. 15 billion for
last fiscal in shape of duties draw back to textile sector,” senior
official of ministry of commerce and textile told APP here on
Monday.
The government has accorded priority to the textile sector and helped
it to gain competitiveness in order to enhance the country’s
exports,he said.
“We want to revive confidence of the textile sector through
the trade enhancement package.”, he remarked.
Replying to a question, he said the government had planned to
expand coverage areas of the Trade Enhancement Package” to remaining
industrial sectors including pharmaceuticals.
“We are committed to providing an enabling environment for the
industrial sector,” he said.
The government, he said, had also given relaxation on the import of
textile machinery for the modernization of industry and to enhance
the capacity of the sector.
The official said that through this package cost of doing
business would come down in the country.
While talking to APP, General Secretary of All Pakistan
Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Anis-ul- Haq stressed the need for
providing competitive business environment for textile sector to
enhance the country’s trade.
He emphasised on structural balance and viability of industry
to compete with regional competitors including India, Bangladesh and
Vietnam.
General Secretary APTMA said that pragmatic and export led
policies were required for industrial growth and enhancing the
country’s exports.
