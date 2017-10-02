Govt vows timely payments through PM trade enhancement package

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): The Ministry of Commerce and Textile

has assured the timely payments through Prime Minister “Trade Enhancement

Package” of Rs 162 billion to the Textile sector by June 2018 to

enhance the country’s exports.

“We had paid Rs. 9 billion out of total of Rs. 15 billion for

last fiscal in shape of duties draw back to textile sector,” senior

official of ministry of commerce and textile told APP here on

Monday.

The government has accorded priority to the textile sector and helped

it to gain competitiveness in order to enhance the country’s

exports,he said.

“We want to revive confidence of the textile sector through

the trade enhancement package.”, he remarked.

Replying to a question, he said the government had planned to

expand coverage areas of the Trade Enhancement Package” to remaining

industrial sectors including pharmaceuticals.

“We are committed to providing an enabling environment for the

industrial sector,” he said.

The government, he said, had also given relaxation on the import of

textile machinery for the modernization of industry and to enhance

the capacity of the sector.

The official said that through this package cost of doing

business would come down in the country.

While talking to APP, General Secretary of All Pakistan

Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Anis-ul- Haq stressed the need for

providing competitive business environment for textile sector to

enhance the country’s trade.

He emphasised on structural balance and viability of industry

to compete with regional competitors including India, Bangladesh and

Vietnam.

General Secretary APTMA said that pragmatic and export led

policies were required for industrial growth and enhancing the

country’s exports.