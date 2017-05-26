Govt to set up Innovation Challenge Fund with an amount of Rs 500 million

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The federal government will establish

an Innovation Challenge Fund with Rs 500 million to cater to the

requirements of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

This was announced by Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar

during his budget speech at Parliament House here on Friday.

The minister said investment in new technologies was

imperative to give impetus to small businesses to keep pace with

the changing market requirements.

Technologies were involved at all levels of industry and supply

chain uses continuous upgrade and improvement to maintain

profitability, he added.

The minister said the new fund would be professionally managed

in collaboration with the key technology universities of Pakistan.