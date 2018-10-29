Govt to resolve Ulema’s issues: Noorul Haq

LAHORE, Oct 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said on Monday the government would cooperate for resolving issues of Ulema.

Addressing a meeting of Qaumi Ulema o Mushaikh Council

at a local hotel, he assured Ulema-o-Mushaikh that the

government would implement recommendations of the Ulema

Mushaikh Council so that interfaith harmony could be developed in the country.

He said that all fruitful impacts of the council meeting would be introduced up to lower level of the society.

The minister said that delegation of representatives of all sects under the supervision of ministry of religious affairs would visit Madaris.

Later, in a declaration of the meeting, the council

stressed on the formation of Ulema-o-Mushaikh Council and

Muttihda Ulema Board at provincial and district level and

the minister for religious affairs would meet the notables

of the provinces in this regard.

The council decided to hold three to four annual meetings of the council in different cities and a joint

meeting of all Ulema and Mushaikh would be held once a year.

It was declared that members of Qaumi Ulema o Mushaikh

Council would also be listed in the provincial level Ulema-o-Mushaikh Councils.

The council also endorsed the plantation campaign at

national level introduced by the government and express

determination that Ulema and Mushaikh would start the

campaign in their circles.

It was declared that Qaumi Ulema o Mushaikh Council

would be given a legal position.

The council announced that the word of ” Minority” would be replaced with the word “Non-Muslims” in the law and the constitution.

It was declared that the Message of Pakistan (Pegham e Pakistan) would be published across the country at public level.

Ulema also suggested that those organisations should

be appreciated which were working for inter-sectarian and

interfaith harmony.

Senator Allama Sajid Mir, Chairman Roet e Halal Committee

Mufti Muneeb Ur Rehman, Allama Raghib Naeemi, Allama Zahid

Qasmi, Allama Arif Wahidi and several other Ulema o Mushaikh

attended the meeting.