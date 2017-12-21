Govt to protect interests of farmers in future too: CM

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the government has protected the

interests of farmers in the past and the same would be

done in future as well.

He said this while meeting with the delegations of Kissan

Ittehad and presiding over a meeting of Punjab Agriculture

Commission here.

“I will go to every extent for securing stakes of

farmers of Punjab and sale of sugarcane at the rate of

Rs 180 per maund will be ensured at every cost and the

complaint of lessening of sugarcane weight will not be

tolerated,” he said. The sugar mills would be bound to

give original receipt to farmers and the mills giving

any temporary receipt will be prosecuted”, he added.

The sugar mills would implement the decisions in letter

and spirit and in case of any violation by the owners, action

will be taken, he said and added action will be taken against

the mill owner upon the complaint of decrease in price or

weight of the sugarcane.

The farmers had sown the sugarcane crop with hardwork

and this will not be allowed to be wasted and no cruelty or

injustice will be done with sugarcane farmers, the CM said.

The chief minister, while constituting a committee to

implement the decisions made for farmers, said that the

committee would review implementation status of

the decisions.

The commissioners, deputy commissioners and police officers

would be bound to implement the decisions made for the

protection of interests of farmers and action will be taken

against concerned administrative and police officers in case

of complaint of any violation of the decisions, he said.

He directed that agriculture, industry and health

departments’ ministers and secretaries should personally visit

to inspect the ground-situation and present their reports.

President Kissan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar lauded the chief

minister for taking the best decisions in favour of farmers.

Chairman Sugar Mills Assiciation Punjab Javed Kiani,

President Kissan Ittehad (Ch Anwer Group) Rao Tariq Ashfaq,

President Kissan Ittehad Pakistan Sarfaraz Khan and

progressive farmers were also present.