Govt to plant 10 billion trees in five years: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the government had set a target to plant 10 billion trees in five years under Plant for Pakistan programme.

She was talking to media after planting a sapling at Pakistan Television Headquarters here.

She said the campaign to plant trees was an effort of the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan clean and green and secure future of the coming generations.