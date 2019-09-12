Govt to open Commercial Section in Pak embassy in Addis Ababa

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile Abdul Razak Dawood Thursday announced that Ministry of Commerce is opening a Commercial Section in Pakistan’s Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopian this year, to develop linkages between the businesses of the two countries.

He elaborated the Look Africa Policy Initiative of the Ministry of Commerce, which calls for enhancing engagement and trade/investment relations with Africa, a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here said.

A high-power delegation from Ethiopia, led by State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Markos Tekle and State Minister for Trade and Industry, Misiganu Arega, and comprising of senior officials and businessmen, visited Ministry of Commerce for a meeting with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

The adviser appreciated the warm, historic and brotherly relations between the two countries and expressed the desire to make the trade relations commensurate with the political relations.