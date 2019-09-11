Govt to facilitate investors by providing state of the art infrastructure in SEZs: Razak

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minster on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday said the government has taken strategic decision to facilitate investors by providing state of the art infrastructure in Sepecial Economic Zones (SEZs).

He also assured facilitation to the investors from BOI, as the lead coordination agency of Pakistan Government, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

A delegation of domestic investors of Bin Qasim Industrial Park and Korangi Creek Industrial Park was called on Abdul Razak Dawood and they discussed various issues pertaining to taxation anomalies regarding Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The meeting was also attended by Chairman FBR Syed Shabbar Zaidi and Chaimran BOI, Zubair Gilani.

The adviser highlighted the tax incentives provided to SEZs.

These incentives include onetime exemption from customs duties and taxes on import of plant and machinery into SEZs for installation in these zones. Moreover, he added that government has also given tax holidays for 10 years to all enterprises which will commence commercial production by 30th June 2020 in SEZs.