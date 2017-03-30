Govt to encourage people to people contacts, cultural exchanges with Afghanistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): State Minister for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said

the government will continue to encourage people to people contacts

and cultural exchanges with Afghanistan in a bid to promote lasting

regional peace.

Speaking at a Musical Evening with Pakistan and Afghan Artists

with the theme “Celebrating Culture Beyond Boundaries”, she said,

“we need to speak language of love and music to promote relations

between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

Islamabad based Center for Research and Security Studies

(CRSS) and Women and Peace Studies Organization in Kabul organized

the cultural event at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) here.

The minister said that Pakistan was celebrating 70th

anniversary of its independence this year and it was commendable to

foster dialogue through music and culture.

She said that Pakistan was grappling with terrorism for the

last 35 to 40 years and its army, law enforcement agencies and

people have waged a protracted battle to check terrorism in its

tracks.

Since 2013, the government led by Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan have

successfully tackled the menace of terrorism through institutional

interventions, she continued.

The minister said people especially youth in Pakistan and

Afghanistan can connect and work together by sharing their common

culture and heritage. She observed, “Peace is the only path to bring

prosperity and achieve progress in Pakistan and across the region.”

She expressed the hope that dialogue among nations would take

the region forward and create conditions for harmony and mutual

understanding.

In this regard, she said, people to people contacts and

cultural exchanges are very important for fomenting lasting peace in

the region and reinforcing efforts for establishing peace.

She said the government will continue to pursue Prime

Minister’s policy of peaceful neighbourhood and will encourage

exchanges of parliamentarians and cross sections of societies in

Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a common history and cultural

values, she noted.

Marriyum said the government will promote culture and arts and

facilitate the growth of broadcasting and film production through

the policies that are being formulated for the first time.

The minister acknowledged the efforts and contributions of

PNCA and CRSS to use culture and music as a platform to forge

cultural linkages between two neighbouring countries.

Highlights of the event were a stage performance on relations

between people of Pakistan and Afghanistan, video song of Jamal Shah

and traditional Afghan and Pakistani music by singers of the two

countries.