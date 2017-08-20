Govt to constitute committee to recognise unsung heroes of literature, research

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on

National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui said on

Sunday that government would constitute a committee to recognise

services of unsung heroes and their contributions in the field of

literature, education, research and culture.

He was addressing a ceremony for launching of book “Pidrum

Sultan Boo” written by former Managing Director of Pakistan

Television Syed Akhtar Waqar Azeem.

Irfan said that this committee would work under the

supervision of Iftikhar Arif and the books will be published by

government to highlight the work of unsung heroes for the future

generation.

He said that unfortunately there is no system to highlight the

work of unsung heroes.

Irfan Siddique said that due to the lack of great writers our

new generation and present society was facing issues of morality.

He said, “we need books and writers to save the future of

youth and hailed the best services of late Professor Syed Waqar

Azeem in the education sector.”

Waqar Azeem was a symbolic character for other who always

guide, help and encourage the youth, unfortunately nowadays we are

seeing a decline in society, he added.

He said that Syed Waqar was a institute for others and we need

these types of characters in this age to protect our civilization

and promote values of tolerance, unity, peace and love.

Iftikhar Arif, Kishwar Naheed, Farooq Qaiser and Gohar Noshai

were also spoke on the occasion and paid rich tribute to the best

services of Professor Syed Waqar Azeem.