Govt to constitute committee to recognise unsung heroes of literature, research

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on
National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui said on
Sunday that government would constitute a committee to recognise
services of unsung heroes and their contributions in the field of
literature, education, research and culture.
He was addressing a ceremony for launching of book “Pidrum
Sultan Boo” written by former Managing Director of Pakistan
Television Syed Akhtar Waqar Azeem.
Irfan said that this committee would work under the
supervision of Iftikhar Arif and the books will be published by
government to highlight the work of unsung heroes for the future
generation.
He said that unfortunately there is no system to highlight the
work of unsung heroes.
Irfan Siddique said that due to the lack of great writers our
new generation and present society was facing issues of morality.
He said, “we need books and writers to save the future of
youth and hailed the best services of late Professor Syed Waqar
Azeem in the education sector.”
Waqar Azeem was a symbolic character for other who always
guide, help and encourage the youth, unfortunately nowadays we are
seeing a decline in society, he added.
He said that Syed Waqar was a institute for others and we need
these types of characters in this age to protect our civilization
and promote values of tolerance, unity, peace and love.
Iftikhar Arif, Kishwar Naheed, Farooq Qaiser and Gohar Noshai
were also spoke on the occasion and paid rich tribute to the best
services of Professor Syed Waqar Azeem.
