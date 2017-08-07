Govt serving masses to raise their living standard: Saira Afzal Tarar

HAFIZABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Federal Minster for National Health

Services Saira Afzal Tarar on Monday said the PML-N believed

in serving the masses to raise their living standard by

providing them infrastructure, healthcare, education and other

basic facilities.

Addressing a big gathering at Fawara Chowk, she said

the PML-N government was committed to do the public service and

no one could stop it.

“We respect the public mandate and would come up to the

expectations of the masses”, she added.

She said the masses would cast their votes to the PML-N in

the next general election due to unprecedented development

in the country.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif was reigning hearts of the

masses.

Earlier, the minster was given rousing welcome when she

arrived at Khanqa Dogran Interchange and she was brought to the

city in a big procession of PML-N activists.