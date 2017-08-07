Govt serving masses to raise their living standard: Saira Afzal Tarar

HAFIZABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Federal Minster for National Health
Services Saira Afzal Tarar on Monday said the PML-N believed
in serving the masses to raise their living standard by
providing them infrastructure, healthcare, education and other
basic facilities.
Addressing a big gathering at Fawara Chowk, she said
the PML-N government was committed to do the public service and
no one could stop it.
“We respect the public mandate and would come up to the
expectations of the masses”, she added.
She said the masses would cast their votes to the PML-N in
the next general election due to unprecedented development
in the country.
The minister said Nawaz Sharif was reigning hearts of the
masses.
Earlier, the minster was given rousing welcome when she
arrived at Khanqa Dogran Interchange and she was brought to the
city in a big procession of PML-N activists.
