Govt releases Rs334.670 million under PSDP 2019-20 for food security projects

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):The government has released Rs. 334.670 million for several agriculture uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for financial year 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs1,2047.516 million.

The amount was released for the completion of several on-going development projects, besides initiating new projects to promote the agriculture and livestock sectors on modern lines for making it profitable by enhancing per-acre crop yield across the country.