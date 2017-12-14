Govt providing required facilities to educational institutions: Raza

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Educational Reforms Programme Ali Raza on Thursday said that present

government was providing all required facilities to the educational institutions.

All required facilities were being provided under the Prime Minister’s Educational Reforms program launched

to improve the system, he said while talking to a news channel.

“We have started work on educational institutions functioning in the federal capital which would be helpful for

other provinces as a model,” he said.

“We are working on providing missing facilities in schools, construction of boundary walls, and labs to facilitate

the students, ” he said.

As many as 70 buses were operating in the federal capital’s schools, he said. The students living in rural areas

were getting facility due to buses provided under the PM’s Educational Reforms program, he added.

To a question regarding teachers presence, he said bio-metric system had been introduced for ensuring teachers

presence in schools.

The bio-metric system had also been working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab areas, he said. Sindh was also

working on the system to ensure presence of teachers in schools.

“We have started the project in phases to improve the condition of schools and quality of education, ” he said.

“The project covering 422 schools operating in the federal capital would be completed by May next year, ” he said.

The former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were taking keen interest in the project

launched in 2015, focusing on improving the quality of education and standard of schools in the area, he said.

Following the PM’s educational reforms program, some 33,000 teachers have been trained to achieve the progress, he said.

To another question he said, “We have moved the summery to the concerned department for filling the gap of teachers.”

There are requirement of 2300 teachers which would be recruited on merit, he said.