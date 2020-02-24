Govt plans to extend KPK forest: Malik Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said on Monday that government had achieved its target of planting 10 crore trees in KPK and planned to extend the province’s forest to 10 thousands acre in future.

Talking to a private news channel he stated that 25 crore trees would be planted across the country, the process of planting 10 crore trees in Punjab was already in process.

The government believed to transform Pakistan in green and pollution free land as the previous governments did not pay heed to protect forests of the country, he said.

“In five years KPK government has increased six percent forest of the province successfully as it was 20% in past and now it is increased to 26% percent which has been reported by the international surveys,” he mentioned.

Around 3.5 billion plants were on the list to improve the living conditions for the next generation , moreover it would make the nation self-sufficient in vegetables and people would not face shortage in future,he said.

Replying to a question he said in mountainous areas of Northern region government would depend on assisted natural regeneration as cedar and pine trees need more years to grow so it is better to protect these trees from cutting down rather planting saplings.

Keeping in view the fertile land of the region the federal government had ordered to create a biggest forest in Mianwali as well, Kundian’s 10 thousand hectare land was purchased for the purpose, he informed.