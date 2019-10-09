Govt makes every effort to provide quality education in ICT school: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that every effort was being made by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), for providing quality education to the children enrolled in the public sector schools and colleges of the Islamabad Capital territory(ICT).

Talking to APP, he said that the Ministry of Education and Professional Training through FDE a controlling body of 423 educational Institutions form Prep to Post Graduate level, was taking concrete measures to improve the education standards in ICT public sector schools.

All initiatives were equally balanced in Rural and Urban sectors as providing access to equitable quality education was the top priority of the present government, he added.