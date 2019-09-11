Govt focusing on trade diversification in engineering goods to increase exports: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textiles and Industries Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday said trade diversification through engineering goods would increase the local exports for increasing revenue.

He said through “Look Africa” policy, the government would facilitate the exporters to promote their engineering businesses in different untapped markets of African countries as well as in European Union by making their products competitive, he said this while briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile Industry here.