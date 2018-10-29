Govt focuses to increase Sino- Pak trade volume :Minister

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textiles Abdul Razzaq Dawood Monday said it was a priority of the government to increase trade volume between Pakistan and China and enhanced economic cooperation.

“We wish to extend cooperation with China in the areas of industries, agriculture, education and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to achieve the trade objectives,” he told APP in an exclusive interview here.

The minister said the local international investors would enjoy all modern facilities including one window operation in SEZs, and expressed the hope that local investors would get a golden opportunity to form joint ventures with foreign investors and share mutual experiences.

He said Pakistan needed to prioritize its exports to China in textile, leather, agriculture including engineering, Information Technology (IT) and education.

He added the Chinese market was the world’s biggest destination for agricultural products including grains, cotton, sugar, meat, and milk adding that Pakistan produced almost all of these in abundance.

The minister said China was largest trading partners of Pakistan.

“We wish to further increase the exports between Pakistan and China in the coming years,” he added.

To a question, he said China International Import Expo (CIIE), starting from November 5 in Shanghai would open the country’s markets further to the world as many exporters from Pakistan would be putting their goods on display.

Replying to another question, he said a number of agreements would be signed with China in different sectors, adding that the visit would be a great opportunity to have access to huge Chinese markets.

“We will achieve exports target and additional exports for economic development and prosperity,” he said.

The Adviser said the government was committed to increasing the exports volume and boosting manufacturing in engineering, textile, agriculture and chemicals.

Razzaq Dawood said the government would give priority to promoting export-led growth and reduce dependence on imports and added that many new sectors had been identified to boost the exports.

With regard to export promotion strategy, he said it would focus on increasing the country’s exports to compete with regional and global players in international market.

The minister said the government in consultation with stakeholders would devise comprehensive policy guidelines to promote textile and industrial exports.

“We will focus on promoting ‘Made in Pakistan’ goods and discourage imports,” he remarked.

The incumbent government was determined to promote regional trade and export-led growth of economy.

“Promotion of regional economic and trade integration is a priority of the government for increasing trade with regional countries including Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asian States,” he said.

He said the Small and Medium Entrepreneur (SMEs) sector would also be encouraged for playing its role in economic growth and prosperity.

Highlighting the need for reducing dependence on imports, the adviser said that the government would allow import of raw material for industry.

He said the government would also explore new international markets for its exports and added “we are committed to explore new markets and mainly had focused on Africa.

“We are already in trade with North and South American countries including South East Asian Economic and there is more trade potential which needs to be explored.”