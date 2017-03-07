Governor Zubair calls for promoting industrial, business activities

KARACHI, March 7 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair called for enhancing the industrial and business activities in the province.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) which called on him at the Governor House here on Tuesday.

The Governor urged them to ensure that the industrial and business activities were enhanced and assured that the government would extend them every possible cooperation in this very regard.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had been endeavouring for the progress and development of the country and working day and night for achieving this goal.

Zubair said that motorways are being constructed in accordance with the international standards for modernizing the communication networks.

He also referred to the potential of Karachi which is termed as ‘mini-Pakistan’. With the restoration of law and order and increase in foreign investment, the local industries are being activated.

The Governor called for concerted efforts to carve out a place for Karachi on the international trade scene.

He also asked the industrialists to come up with working papers regarding problems of their respective areas and assured that the government would help resolve their problems.

Arif Habib, Atif Bajwa and other members of the delegation pointed out that PBC contributes 20 percent of the taxes and 11 percent of the overall production.

It was stated that of the 60 members of the PBC, 24 are multinational companies. Two third of its business is in Karachi.