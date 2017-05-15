Governor terms Gwadar target killing, a conspiracy to sabotage CPEC

JAMSHORO, May 15 (APP): Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair while

expressing his deep grief over the Gwadar target killing which claimed the lives of ten workers of Naushehro Feroze, has termed it a deep rooted conspiracy to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He expressed these views at a briefing with media persons after

inaugurating the 765th three-day annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Usman Marvandi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar at Sehwan Town here on Monday.

He said that enemies of Pakistan fully aware of the importance of CPEC

which would bring economic stability in the region particularly in Pakistan therefore, conspiracies were being hatched to create hurdles in this game changer project by creating misunderstandings among the people.

He said that despite conspiracies, all the projects under CPEC

will be completed aimed to bring an economic revolution in the country with provision of all required facilities to the people.

The Governor also expressed his deep grief over the losses of innocent lives as a result of suicidal blast in the premises of Dargah Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and said that the provincial government has beefed up the security of the mausoleum.

He said that besides deployment of the Police force, CCTV Cameras had also been installed at the key spots of the mazar.

Among others, Senior Sindh Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhru and other

provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Syed Ghulam Shah Jilani were also present on the occasion.