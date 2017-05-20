Governor KP announces Rs500m for SWA development projects

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said in a grand Jirga held at Khrgai arae in South Waziristan that efforts were being made for progress and prosperity of the people of FATA.

Talking to Radio , he said that development projects worth billions of rupees are underway in South Waziristan, adding that these projects will bring development in the area.

During his visit, he also announced several developmental projects for the South Waziristan.

Jhagra announced special package of 500 million rupees for provision of clean drinking water and construction of roads in the area.

He added that four hundred thousand rupees will be provided to each family, whose house was damaged in anti-militancy operations.

The governor directed the local authorities to prepare feasibility report of district headquarter hospital in Sararogha and construction of small dams in the area.