Governor for enhanced Pakistan-Uzbek cooperation

LAHORE,Aug 30 (APP): Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has

stressed the need for promoting cooperation in education and other sectors of mutual interest between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

He was addressing a ceremony regarding 25th anniversary of diplomatic

relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan,at a local hotel. Uzbekistan Ambassador to Pakistan Furqat Sidiqov, Kyrgyzstan Ambassador to Pakistan Erik Beishembiev,the ceremony’s Organizing Committee President Rohail Ikramul Haq,Secretary General Dr. Shahid Hassan, Prof. Dr. Ashraf Nizami,Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Abdul Basit and others also spoke on the occasion.

The Governor said that Pakistan was the third country that opened up

its embassy in Uzbekistan 25 years ago which is a clear manifestation of the fact as to how much Pakistan valued its relations with Uzbekistan. He added that since then both the countries have successfully developed excellent diplomatic relations.

He also appreciated the Uzbekistan’s efforts for scaling up its

literacy rate up to 98 percent, which eminently showed its commitment, well-conceived policies and responsibilities with regard to promotion of education,research and technology.

Rafique Rajwana said that Pakistan is a peaceful country

with enabling environment for businesses to flourish equally for local and foreign investors. He added that Pakistan has immense investment opportunities in various sectors of economy including education, agriculture, and tourism, adding that Uzbek investors could get optimum benefits from these through investments and joint venture all over Pakistan especially in the province of Punjab.

He mentioned that Pakistan has a vast population of energetic youth and

both the countries could make the youth segment skillful through exchange of students.

Governor mentioned that Pakistan government has effectively eliminated the

menace of terrorism and people of Pakistan, armed forces and law enforcement agencies rendered supreme sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

In his address, Uzbekistan Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Furqat Sidiqov said

that Uzbekistan and Pakistan have been enjoying brotherly and cordial diplomatic relations. Both countries,he asserted,have immense potential to take forward mutual trade and this can be translated into reality through well-planned strategy for bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Uzbek Ambassador,while briefing the participants about opportunities in

his country,invited Pakistan businessmen to invest in Uzbekistan.He mentioned that Uzbekistan also wanted to promote partnership in tourism and trade.

On this occasion,Kyrgyzstan Ambassador to Pakistan Erik Beishembiev said

that central Asian countries have immense opportunities for other countries and Pakistan can also exploit these through further enhancing its ties with these states. He mentioned that he also launched online Kyrgyz visa facility for Pakistani tourists and business travelers.

The ceremony also featured a documentary explaining Uzbekistan’s history,

culture, tourism and economic opportunities and was followed by a cultural show based on various facets of cultures and art of Pakistan.