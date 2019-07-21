Government’s efforts to pull poor out of poverty: Dr Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP):Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation on Sunday expressed confidence that government’s efforts to pull the poor out of poverty towards prosperity, which would be achieved in collaboration with other social safety institutions.

As the present government’s fight against poverty picks pace, Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation said this during a discussions with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund’s senior team at the latter’s offices to discuss its plan of action in poverty reducing under the government of Pakistan’s flagship “Ehsaas Programme”, said a press release.