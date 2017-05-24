ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N)
Leaders Wednesday said ghost investors were involved in Pakistan
Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign fundings.
Speaking at a press conference here, Minister of Capital
Administration and Development Division (CAAD) Dr. Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry said that PTI received foreign fundings from different
countries including India.
“Imran Khan is afraid of facing court cases and is running
away while his lawyers are requesting for adjournment of the cases hearing “,he said.
Danyal Aziz said that the money transfer documents of Imran
Khan from London to Pakistan about the Banni Gala house were fake
and has no relevance with the date of transfer of amount.
He said when the case against another PTI leader Jahangir
Tareen would be opened then he would disappear from the scene like his
leader Imran Khan.
Dr.Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said Imran Khan has always ridiculed
the courts but at the same time was Imran asking for inquiry of the Prime
Minister in public gatherings.
He said the PTI Chairman was always using derogatory remarks
against different institutions including NAB, Election Commission of
Pakistan and other courts.
Ghost investors in PTI’s foreign fundings: PML-N leaders
