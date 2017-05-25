Gas companies provided 360,824 new connections in current FY

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited

(SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) have provided

360,824 new connections in their operational areas during the

current fiscal year.

“During July 2016 to February 2017, the companies provided

360,465 domestic, 339 commercial and 20 industrial connections

across the country,” Finance Minister Ishaq Dar unveiled the figures

in the Economic Survey of Pakistan released here Thursday.

The survey maintained that the utility companies had invested

Rs 17,925 million on transmission projects, Rs 11,183 million on

distribution projects and Rs 14,925 million on other projects

bringing total investment to about Rs 44,033 million.

The companies laid 814 kilometer gas transmission network,

4,153 kilometer distribution and 1,162 kilometer service lines and

connected 104 villages and town to gas network.