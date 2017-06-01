Future generations to push B&R forward: Pak Envoy

BEIJING, June 1 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China Masood Khalid has underlined the importance of bringing young people from the Belt and Road (B&R) countries together to push the Initiative forward.

“The China-proposed Initiative is not only about physical connectivity

of roads, bridges, tunnels and air, but also people to people bonds, and the future generations are going to get this process forward,” he said in an interview on the sideline of a B&R-themed event which has drawn some 700 Chinese and foreign children to celebrate their festival “Children Day”.

The half day event, themed “Dream of the Future – Belt and Road Young Hearts,” was organized by China Soong Ching Ling Foundation (CSCLF) and mainly featured children’s singing, dancing, painting exhibition, robots performance as well as experience of traditional Chinese culture.

“Children are our assets,” said the ambassador. “We have the duty to

equip them with scientific knowledge and modern education so that they become good citizens and good leaders in future to contribute to peace and harmony amongst different cultures and peoples.”

He valued the efforts made by the CSCLF in youth exchanges among

different countries, saying that whatever we do for the children collectively or individually is more than worthwhile.

Young people need continuous care and attention in their development,

explained Chen Aimin, Head of the International Cooperation and Exchange Department at CSCLF.